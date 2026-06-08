X!

Estonia's new policy to prevent newborn statelessness sets key rules for parents

News
Igor Taro.
Igor Taro. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A draft law submitted by the Estonian government to parliament would eliminate the current ability of parents with undetermined citizenship to refuse Estonian citizenship on behalf of their children, if doing so would leave the child stateless.

Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro said the change is intended to ensure that every child has a clear legal status at birth. The measure is designed to guarantee that children receive Estonian citizenship when they lack a legal claim to another country's nationality.

The proposal includes an important exception for so-called "mixed families," in which one parent holds a grey passport and the other is a Russian citizen. In such cases, children are not covered by the new rule because they automatically qualify for Russian citizenship under existing laws.

Taro noted that parents in mixed-status households would still have options. They may apply for Estonian citizenship for themselves and their child at the same time. In addition, if a child in such a family has not yet formally acquired Russian citizenship, Estonian citizenship can be granted without requiring a formal renunciation of Russian status, provided all other criteria are met.

The new legislation is expected to take effect at the beginning of 2027.

Under the current system, children born in Estonia to two stateless parents who have lived in the country for more than five years can obtain citizenship through a special naturalization process. The proposed law would simplify these rules by requiring only one parent — rather than both — to meet the five-year residency requirement.

Taro said the reform represents a broader policy shift. "We are drawing a line under the era of grey passports," he said, adding that while some individuals may choose to retain their current status, it will no longer be passed on automatically to children born in Estonia.

Thousands of people live in Estonia without citizenship and are colloquially known as grey passport holders.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Argo Ideon, Anna Mišina, Jelizaveta Kalugina

Source: rus.err.ee

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:15

Minister says Orthodox Church must cut ties with Moscow after high court ruling Updated

16:04

Images: Demolition of old ERR buildings to make room for new quarter in Kadriorg

15:50

Supreme Court: Email content may be requested only with court authorization

15:10

Estonia's new policy to prevent newborn statelessness sets key rules for parents

15:05

Study: Key to kids' academic success cooperation between home and kindergarten

14:29

Jüri Kolk: All men

13:59

Estonian chess player Mai Narva qualifies for 2027 Women's World Cup

13:55

Tallinn planning separate bike paths along Tehnika tänav

13:48

Supreme Court rejects President's challenge to church law amendments

13:36

Poland's Marceli Bogusławski victorious in Tour of Estonia race

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.06

Intel: Russia's Baltic Fleet air defense capabilities significantly reduced after Ukraine attacks

07.06

Pom-pom hat a good way to defend against seagulls in Estonia

07.06

Estonia's LGBT+ action plan to zero in on equal opportunity

06.06

Gallery: Baltic Pride parade brings even more color to Tallinn Old Town

07:54

Michelin-listed restaurant to be demolished to make way for Tartu culture center

06.06

Extra traffic and access restrictions in Tallinn's Old Town during June 8 and 9

07.06

Catholic church and Estonian Health Insurance Fund clash over nuns' health insurance

07.06

More storage keeping electricity price above zero in Estonia

06.06

Tallinn district to spend up to €20,000 battling invasive Spanish slugs

05.06

Ukrainian nationals cannot obtain Estonian citizenship until war ends

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo