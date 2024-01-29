X

Over 50 same-sex couples register to marry in January

News
Rainbow colored road.
News

Over 50 same-sex couples have submitted marriage applications in Estonia's three largest cities since January 1 when the law changed.

As of Monday (January 29), 275 marriage applications have been submitted to Tallinn Vital Statistics Office and 35 of these, more than 10 percent, were by same-sex couples, Kristi Kail, head of the Tallinn Civil Status Office, told ERR.

Kai would not say when couples plan to hold their weddings but they are scattered throughout the year. Not all couples plan to get married as soon as possible.

Approximately, 20 applications were submitted in Tartu, said Kristina Aabrams, head of the civil status operations department of the Tartu city government.

She said five same-sex couples will get married at the start of February and the rest throughout 2024.

Two couples have also applied in Pärnu, said Kristina Artma, head of population operations in the City of Pärnu. 

Same-sex marriage has been legal in Estonia since January 1. An application must be submitted at least one month before the ceremony and is valid for six months. The earliest the first wedding could take place is on February 2 or 3.

--

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Over 50 same-sex couples register to marry in January

