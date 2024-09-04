Retirement age to grow by one month in 2027

News
Road sign warning of a care home ahead.
Road sign warning of a care home ahead. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The government is expected to approve an increase in the retirement age by one month in September, which will take effect in 2027. The new retirement age, tied to life expectancy, would be 65 years and one month, according to Õhtuleht.

"The retirement age must be announced two years in advance. This means that the retirement age for 2027 must be decided by the government this year. According to Karin Veskimäe, head of communications for the Ministry of Social Affairs, the corresponding draft will be completed in September," Õhtuleht reported Wednesday.

The paper explained that the retirement age in Estonia has been steadily increasing for years. People born in 1960 will retire at 64 years and nine months, while those born a year later will retire at the age of 65.

Starting in 2027, a new system will take effect, where the retirement age will be linked to the life expectancy of 65-year-olds. This life expectancy will be calculated for a period four to eight years before the year of retirement. For those retiring in 2027, the reference period is 2019-2023, the paper clarified.

Based on Statistics Estonia's data on the life expectancy of 65-year-olds, Õhtuleht calculated that the retirement age will increase by one month in 2027, meaning people will retire at 65 years and one month.

The law, which tied changes in the retirement age to increases in life expectancy, was passed during Jüri Ratas' first government (2016-2019). According to the law, the government must formalize the change in the retirement age every autumn. While life expectancy increases will result in a higher retirement age, it cannot be raised by more than three months at a time.

Read more in Õhtuleht.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

10:31

August food prices: Vegetables, dairy products slightly cheaper than a year ago

09:33

Retirement age to grow by one month in 2027

09:04

Prime minister on benefits cap: Reform voters want clear-cut policies

08:36

FM: Mongolia's failure to arrest Putin 'undermines' international criminal justice system

08:01

ERR in Ukraine: Military failings behind Poltava tragedy

03.09

Estonia's electricity prices to see modest drop Wednesday

03.09

Foreign Affairs Committee chair: MPs shouldn't have let China pay expenses

03.09

Former ministry official to lead Lithuanian energy group Ignitis' Estonian arm

03.09

Minister on cuts: We have been making systems more generous for pensioners so far

03.09

17-kilometer Rapla County section of Rail Baltica to cost €88 million

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

02.09

Students from Nigeria and Pakistan most likely to miss out on Estonian visa

03.09

Tallinn public transport network set for further updates this fall

03.09

Estonia to lower parental benefit ceiling and cap sickness benefits Updated

02.09

Long line forms at Tallinn Airport's security check Monday

03.09

Minister: Hungary batting for the other side on Ukraine

02.09

Electricity prices in Estonia to rise to €500 per MWh on Tuesday evening

03.09

Foreign minister on Riigikogu delegation's China visit: It does not look good

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo