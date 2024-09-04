Retirement age to grow by one month in 2027

The government is expected to approve an increase in the retirement age by one month in September, which will take effect in 2027. The new retirement age, tied to life expectancy, would be 65 years and one month, according to Õhtuleht.

"The retirement age must be announced two years in advance. This means that the retirement age for 2027 must be decided by the government this year. According to Karin Veskimäe, head of communications for the Ministry of Social Affairs, the corresponding draft will be completed in September," Õhtuleht reported Wednesday.

The paper explained that the retirement age in Estonia has been steadily increasing for years. People born in 1960 will retire at 64 years and nine months, while those born a year later will retire at the age of 65.

Starting in 2027, a new system will take effect, where the retirement age will be linked to the life expectancy of 65-year-olds. This life expectancy will be calculated for a period four to eight years before the year of retirement. For those retiring in 2027, the reference period is 2019-2023, the paper clarified.

Based on Statistics Estonia's data on the life expectancy of 65-year-olds, Õhtuleht calculated that the retirement age will increase by one month in 2027, meaning people will retire at 65 years and one month.

The law, which tied changes in the retirement age to increases in life expectancy, was passed during Jüri Ratas' first government (2016-2019). According to the law, the government must formalize the change in the retirement age every autumn. While life expectancy increases will result in a higher retirement age, it cannot be raised by more than three months at a time.

Read more in Õhtuleht.

