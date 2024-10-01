X!

Estonia's inflation almost double EU average in September

Supermarket.
Supermarket. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonia's annual inflation in September was almost double the Euro area average at 3.2 percent, a new flash estimate from statistics agency Eurostat shows.

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.8 percent in September 2024, down from 2.2 percent in August.

Estonia's inflation was the third highest after Belgium (4.5 percent) and the Netherlands (3.3 percent).

In August, Estonia's rate was 3.4 percent. It was 3.9 percent in September 2023.

Ireland (0.2 percent), Lithuania (0.4 percent), and Italy and Luxembourg (both 0.8 percent) had the lowest estimated inflation.

Latvia's was 1.6 percent and Finland's 0.8 percent.

Eurostat said the main components of euro area inflation are expected to be services (4.0 percent, compared with 4.1 percent in August), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (2.4 percent, compared with 2.3 percent in August), non-energy industrial goods (0.4 percent, stable compared with August) and energy (-6.0 percent, compared with -3.0 percent in August).

On Tuesday morning, data from Statistics Estonia also put inflation at 3.2 percent with a 0.3 percent on-month drop.

Finalized CPI data for September will be released by Statistics Estonia on October 7.

This article was updated to add statistics from Eurostat.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

