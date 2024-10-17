Estonia's annual inflation rate in September still double eurozone as a whole

The on-year eurozone inflation rate slowed by 0.5 percentage points in September 2024 as compared with August, and stood at 1.7 percent, Eurostat reports .

In Estonia alone, inflation similarly fell by 0.2 percentage points over the same time-frame, albeit to a higher annual rate of 3.2 percent.

Across the eurozone, Romania reported the highest inflation rate, of 4.8 percent on year to September.

Finland's rate was 1 percent, while Eurostat had no current data for Latvia. The rate in Lithuania was reported at 0.4 percent, and Germany's was practically the same as the eurozone as a whole, at 1.8 percent.

The figure for the EU27 ie. including non-eurozone nations was 2.1 percent in September.

Annual inflation represents the change of the price level of consumer goods and services between the current month and the same month of the previous year, ie. comparing Septembers to Septembers, Februaries to Februaries and so on. Monthly inflation is the change of the price level between the current month and the previous month and is often seen as a more useful indicator.

Statistics Estonia reported that the month-on-month figure August to September 2024 stood at 0.3 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!