X!

CPI in Estonia rose 3 percent on year to September

News
Fuel prices in Estonia (photo taken September 9, 2024).
Fuel prices in Estonia (photo taken September 9, 2024). Source: ERR
News

Estonia's Consumer Price Index (CPI) ran at 3 percent on year to September.

The month-on-month figure, August to September this year, was 0.3 percent, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Gasoline fell by 11.9 percent in price on year to September, while diesel fell by even more – 15.3 percent – over the same period.

Electricity was 5.2 percent cheaper in September this year compared with September 2023.

Goods were 1.5 percent and services 5.5 percent more expensive than in September last year, the agency reports.

As for food groups, Lauri Veski, team lead of consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said: "The largest increases compared with September last year occurred in the prices of juices and syrups, which rose by 57.1 percent, and the prices of olive oil, which increased by 56.3 percent."

"On the other hand, the prices of sugar decreased by 20.1 percent," Veski went on.

Overall the CPI on year to September was affected the most by price changes related to food and non-alcoholic beverages, motor fuel and oils, and miscellaneous goods and services, Veski added.

CPI. Source: Statistics Estonia

Between August and September this year the CPI was mainly influenced by the higher prices of clothing and footwear, and by the lower prices of motor fuel.

CPI changes. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia compiled the above data on behalf of the finance ministry.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia's site here, here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:01

Inge Sirkel-Suviste takes longbow bronze in Slovenia

16:28

Work starts on new LHV headquarters

16:21

Changing status of Russian proper names in Estonia

16:04

Woman blacklisted for lending to individuals sues Estonian FSA

15:48

Defense League wants 2025 Victory Day parade to be held in Pärnu

15:19

Family doctors skeptical of giving pharmacists more say in Estonia

15:15

Committee chair: Estonia must avoid potential traps in foreign policy

14:55

Finnish criminals circumventing business bans in Estonia

14:44

Minister: Years of work has gone into new treatment error compensation system

14:02

ERR in the US: Donald Trump returns to give rally at scene of July's shooting

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.10

Experts: Russia's rising losses caused by Ukraine's new weapons, failed offensive

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

06.10

Estonia's largest evacuation exercise ends

06.10

Baltic Sea could be used to heat homes in future

05.10

87 dogs rescued from Tallinn puppy mill at shelter pending court ruling

05.10

Almost 1,000 people evacuated in Estonia's largest rescue exercise to date

08:01

Experts on October 7 anniversary: Unwelcome escalation a clear risk

05.10

Peak bird migration brings nature tourists to Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo