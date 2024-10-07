CPI in Estonia rose 3 percent on year to September

Estonia's Consumer Price Index (CPI) ran at 3 percent on year to September.

The month-on-month figure, August to September this year, was 0.3 percent, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Gasoline fell by 11.9 percent in price on year to September, while diesel fell by even more – 15.3 percent – over the same period.

Electricity was 5.2 percent cheaper in September this year compared with September 2023.

Goods were 1.5 percent and services 5.5 percent more expensive than in September last year, the agency reports.

As for food groups, Lauri Veski, team lead of consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said: "The largest increases compared with September last year occurred in the prices of juices and syrups, which rose by 57.1 percent, and the prices of olive oil, which increased by 56.3 percent."

"On the other hand, the prices of sugar decreased by 20.1 percent," Veski went on.

Overall the CPI on year to September was affected the most by price changes related to food and non-alcoholic beverages, motor fuel and oils, and miscellaneous goods and services, Veski added.

CPI. Source: Statistics Estonia

Between August and September this year the CPI was mainly influenced by the higher prices of clothing and footwear, and by the lower prices of motor fuel.

CPI changes. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia compiled the above data on behalf of the finance ministry.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia's site here, here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!