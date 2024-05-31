Consumer price index up 3.1 percent in May

News
Couple carrying grocery bags.
Couple carrying grocery bags. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Consumer prices grew 3.1 percent in May year over year in Estonia, Statistics Estonia's flash estimate suggests.

Prices did not change compared to April.

Annual inflation came to 2.8 percent last month, meaning that growth of CPI has picked up more speed.

Lenno Uusküla, chief economist at Luminor, said that administrative measures, like VAT and excise hikes, continue to drive price advance, in addition to the decision to end free county-level public transport.

"With administrative measures excluded, our inflation matches that of Latvia but still outstrips Lithuania's," Uusküla noted.

"But even price advance of 1 percent is excessive, considering Estonia's continued recession and and weak position compared to other states, he added.

"Relative prices continue to adjust. Goods the prices of which exploded due to world market raw material price hikes are slowly becoming cheaper. Service prices continue to grow as they are largely unaffected by raw material prices while salary growth contributes considerable," the economist said.

Statistics Estonia will publish the full May CPI data on June 7.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Statistics Estonia

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:25

Ukraine's U.S. ambassador: Only way to stop Russia is with force

16:59

Mait Raava: Estonia will only become wealthy through research and innovation

16:12

Volunteer lifeboat crews provide vital service

15:42

Interest in technology rising among girls

14:46

Ice cream makers hoping for record sales this summer

14:25

Eastern European outsider art on display in Viljandi, Valga, and Tartu

14:17

Central Criminal Police hand preliminary suspicion to Johanna-Maria Lehtme

13:54

Water quality scores based on several years' results

13:42

EDF colonel: Russia has not let up in Ukraine

13:32

PPA: Overall property crime rates in 2024 so far similar to last year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.05

Border costs rise by €4 million after Russia land swap scrapped

30.05

Estonia spending €500,000 on reburying Red Army soldiers' remains

30.05

Minister: Russia may be using drones to survey Estonian sites of interest

09:54

Coliform bacteria found in Tartu drinking water, serious contamination prevented

30.05

Only two beaches receive Blue Flag awards this summer

30.05

President proclaims Russian frozen asset law

30.05

Rescuers investigate dangerous 'hellhole' in Ida-Viru County

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo