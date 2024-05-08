Statistics: April's on-year CPI rise lowest for three years

On year, the increase stood at 2.8 percent to April 2024, while the rise between March and April this year stood at 0.9 percent, Statistics Estonia reports.

Goods were 2.4 percent costlier, while services were 3.3 percent more expensive, than had been the case in April last year.

This was the lowest CPI change on year since April 2021, when the figure was 1.9 percent, Statistics Estonia says.

Commenting on the results, Viktoria Trasanov, team lead of consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said that the on-year CPI change was influenced the most by real estate prices (which were down by 5.3 percent).

Trasanov said: "The automatically applied compensation measures for electricity, gas, and district heating ended from April 2023 and therefore no longer influenced the index."

Other major contributors were transport-related price changes – passenger transport was 15.7 percent more expensive in April 2024 than the same month last year, while the operation of personal transport equipment was 4.6 percent costlier over the same period.

Gasoline was 4.6 costlier and diesel 2.6 percent more expensive.

Among food products, the greatest on-year falls were registered in the prices of fresh vegetables (down by 18.3 percent) and sugar (down by 14.8 percent).

Conversely, olive oil was 39.1 percent more expensive, canned milk 21.2 percent costlier, and confectionery 19.8 percent more expensive, in April 2024 compared with a year earlier, the agency says.

CPI changes. Source: Statistics Estonia

Between March and April, the CPI was influenced the most by transport-related price changes, since gasoline was 4.2 percent costlier on month.

Plane tickets bought for April 2024 were 31.4 percent more expensive than they were in March.

The index was also influenced by the ending of discount prices for various food products and non-alcoholic beverages.

CPI changes. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia compiled the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.

More detailed data from Statistics Estonia is here.

--

