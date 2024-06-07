Statistics: CPI in Estonia up by 2.9 percent on year to May

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Estonia rose by 2.9 percent on year to May, state agency Statistics Estonia has announced.

Goods were 2.6 percent in May this year compared with May 2023, while services were even costlier, with a 3.3-percent rise seen over the same time-frame.

Since these figures compare Mays to Mays, the month-on-month figure is perhaps more helpful: In this case, the CPI rose by 0.1 percent between April and May this year.

Consumer price statistics team lead at Statistics Estonia Viktoria Trasanov said: "Other bigger contributors were price changes related to transport and food and non-alcoholic beverages. Road passenger transport was 17.2 percent more expensive, while the price of petrol rose by 4.2 percent and diesel fuel by 4.6 percent."

Compared with May 2023, the CPI was affected the most by housing-related price changes, Trasanov went on.

Among food groups, the largest on-year rises were registered in the prices of olive oil (52.9 percent), confectionery (20 percent) and cocoa (17.4 percent).

On the other hand, fresh vegetables (down by 17.1 percent on year to May 2024) and sugar (down by 16.1 percent) were food categories which saw a fall in prices over the year.

CPI. Source: Statistics Estonia

Between April and May, the CPI was influenced most by transport-related price changes.

Plane tickets purchased for flights in May were 29.5 percent costlier than in April.

Motor fuels rose by 1.8 percent in price over the same period.

Among comestibles, chocolate was 6.6 percent pricier in May this year than it was in April, while fresh fruits and berries rose by 2.9 percent in price, between April and May.

CPI changes. Source: Statistics Estonia

More detailed information from Statistics Estonia is available here, here and here.

