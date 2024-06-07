Statistics: CPI in Estonia up by 2.9 percent on year to May

News
Items at a supermarket checkout.
Items at a supermarket checkout. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Estonia rose by 2.9 percent on year to May, state agency Statistics Estonia has announced.

Goods were 2.6 percent in May this year compared with May 2023, while services were even costlier, with a 3.3-percent rise seen over the same time-frame.

Since these figures compare Mays to Mays, the month-on-month figure is perhaps more helpful: In this case, the CPI rose by 0.1 percent between April and May this year.

Consumer price statistics team lead at Statistics Estonia Viktoria Trasanov said: "Other bigger contributors were price changes related to transport and food and non-alcoholic beverages. Road passenger transport was 17.2 percent more expensive, while the price of petrol rose by 4.2 percent and diesel fuel by 4.6 percent."

Compared with May 2023, the CPI was affected the most by housing-related price changes, Trasanov went on.

Among food groups, the largest on-year rises were registered in the prices of olive oil (52.9 percent), confectionery (20 percent) and cocoa (17.4 percent).

On the other hand, fresh vegetables (down by 17.1 percent on year to May 2024) and sugar (down by 16.1 percent) were food categories which saw a fall in prices over the year.

CPI. Source: Statistics Estonia

Between April and May, the CPI was influenced most by transport-related price changes.

Plane tickets purchased for flights in May were 29.5 percent costlier than in April.

Motor fuels rose by 1.8 percent in price over the same period.

Among comestibles, chocolate was 6.6 percent pricier in May this year than it was in April, while fresh fruits and berries rose by 2.9 percent in price, between April and May.

CPI changes. Source: Statistics Estonia

More detailed information from Statistics Estonia is available here, here and here.

Statistics Estonia amassed the above data on behalf of the 2 For the Ministry of Finance.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:55

Ministry promises draft climate law will be ready in June

14:30

Chancellor of Justice: Surveillance society will gradually take over

13:59

Education ministry not planning ban on smartphones in schools

13:25

Estonia, Russia still exchanging pension payments

12:51

Valga-Valka festival underway, runs to next Wednesday

12:14

Estonian freight rail firm Operail asset sell-off starts Friday

11:45

PÖFF opens new documentary competition

11:10

Tallinn center traffic update: Changes starting June 7

10:42

Defense minister suggests ERR be assigned permanent national defense role

10:26

Fewer tourists accommodated in April than year earlier

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

06.06

Updated language law raises fines, increases employers' responsibility

06.06

Estonia's county bus fare price ceilings to skyrocket

06.06

Experts: ECB decision to lower interest rates will not immediately affect loans

06.06

Tallinn's bus, tram timetables to temporarily change from June 7

06.06

Minister: Closer look revealed hundreds of millions in state budget surplus

06.06

Narva planning to build four-star hotel

06.06

Estonia supports extension of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo