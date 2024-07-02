Estonia's consumer price index rises 2.8 percent in June

The consumer price index rose by 2.8 percent year-on-year in June, preliminary data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Compared to May, consumer prices increased by 0.5 percent.

In May, the annual inflation rate was 2.9 percent, which means the annual price increase slowed in June. Last year, the annual inflation rate was 9.2 percent.

The final figures will be published on July 5.

Luminor economist Lenno Uusküla said there were no major changes on month. "However, the average daily electricity price was slightly higher in June. Global food prices have also been rising slowly this year, falling to almost the same level as at the beginning of 2021," he added.

"Prices continue to adjust after a large price increase. Not all prices were increased immediately after the increase in costs. Labor costs are also on the rise as wages continue to rise in Estonia," Uusküla noted.

--

