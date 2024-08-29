Rakvere City Council gives go-ahead for football hall construction

News
Indoor football hall in Viljandi.
Indoor football hall in Viljandi. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

After a lengthy debate, Rakvere City Council made the decision on Wednesday to take out a loan for the construction of an indoor football hall in the city.

Of the 21 Rakvere City Council members, twelve were in favor of the loan, eight voted against and one abstained.

Four bids were submitted for the construction of the Rakvere football hall. The lowest bidder was Revin Grupp, with a bid of €5,329,000 excluding VAT.

The City of Rakvere has received €2.2 million from the Estonian state to support the construction of the hall.

Under a broader project to support the construction of indoor football halls, the Estonian state has already subsidized the construction of three such facilities elsewhere in the country.

In addition to Rakvere, grants were also awarded to Narva, where a new hall should be ready in the fall, and Jõhvi, Ida-Viru County, which ultimately opted out of the venture. The €1.5 million grant earmarked for Jõhvi was then was split between Pärnu and Rakvere.

Before the council meeting, Mayor of Rakvere Triin Varek wrote on social media; "If the council decides not to build the hall, the €2.2 million in state support, of which around €200,000 has already been spent on preparatory work, including the preparation of two projects, will have to be returned."

"Given the current government's attitude and austerity plans, there is no reason to expect similar subsidies for local authorities in the coming years. Personally, I think it is important to have a football hall in the county," she added.

"Therefore, I have tried to find support from the private sector and I am very grateful to Ivar Paplavskis and his family company Bauroc Eesti for the support they are prepared to contribute to the running costs of the hall. €100,000 per year is a very big contribution!"

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rene Kundla, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

18:45

Tallinn's Laagna tee to close to traffic during filming of Hollywood spy thriller

18:08

Tartu bus travel free of charge during European Mobility week in September

17:51

Estonia to host Joint Expeditionary Force summit in December

16:57

Estonia miss out on cricket's T20 World Cup despite strong showing in qualifiers

16:52

Estonian government pledges €18M to maintain current public transport volumes

16:17

Kristjan Ilves took second place in Oberstdorf

16:00

Rakvere City Council gives go-ahead for football hall construction

15:49

Former president mulls bid for head of Estonia's Olympic committee

15:37

Estonia's Susannah Kaul finishes fifteenth in 50m freestyle at Paralympics Updated

15:14

Ministry won't confirm whether line-item budget is in the works

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.08

Liquids must come out of bags again at Tallinn Airport

07:40

Electricity in Estonia to cost 100 times Finland's rate Thursday evening

09:40

Estonian number one Hein keeps second clean sheet in three La Liga games

09:07

Russia shuns Estonia's offer to jointly map riverbed border Updated

28.08

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

28.08

Feature: The Australian musician who's crazy in love with Estonia

10:46

Competition-winning transit pavilion to be built at Tallinn train station

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo