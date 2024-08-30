Two Paide players get Gambia international call ups

Two Paide Linnameeskond players have been called up for international duties for The Gambia in its CAF African Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

"We are delighted to announce that Paide Linnameeskond players Ebrima Jarju and Abdoulie Ceesay have been called up for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations group stage matches," the club stated on its social media account.

Ceesay, who joined Paide Linnameeskond this summer, has scored four goals and three assists in 10 games, attracting the attention of The Gambia's manager Johnny McKinstry.

Ebrima Jarju (pictured) has been awarded his third cap, having already kept goal in the World Cup qualifiers against Seychelles and Gabon last year.

Ceesay, Jarju and The Gambia will face Comoros on September 4 and Tunisia on August 8 in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Paide plays in the Meistriliiga, the top tier of Estonian club football.

