Two Paide players get Gambia international call ups

News
Paide Linnameeskond's Ebrima Jarju at the 2023 Estonian Super Cup Final.
Paide Linnameeskond's Ebrima Jarju at the 2023 Estonian Super Cup Final. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Two Paide Linnameeskond players have been called up for international duties for The Gambia in its CAF African Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

"We are delighted to announce that Paide Linnameeskond players Ebrima Jarju and Abdoulie Ceesay have been called up for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations group stage matches," the club stated on its social media account.

Ceesay, who joined Paide Linnameeskond this summer, has scored four goals and three assists in 10 games, attracting the attention of The Gambia's manager Johnny McKinstry.

Ebrima Jarju (pictured) has been awarded his third cap, having already kept goal in the World Cup qualifiers against Seychelles and Gabon last year.

Ceesay, Jarju and The Gambia will face Comoros on September 4 and Tunisia on August 8 in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Paide plays in the Meistriliiga, the top tier of Estonian club football.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

18:37

Tallinn offering free legal advice in Lasnamäe, Kristiine in September

18:10

Ex-energy exec: Baltics' gas-fired plants should be on market when prices high

17:49

Estonian ministers boycotting Hungary's EU meetings

17:21

Cyclist Madis Mihkels 18th in Muur Classic in Belgium

16:58

Estonian swimmer Robin Liksor misses out on 100m final at Paralympics

16:55

Thunderstorm warning issued across Estonia this weekend

16:45

Two Paide players get Gambia international call ups

16:35

Estonian tennis star Mark Lajal storms into Challenger 75 semi-finals in China

16:19

Supermarket chain Lidl reports €22 million losses for last fiscal year

15:44

Health Board looking into cause of Tallinn's excessive ambulance wait times

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12:12

Tallinn's Laagna tee to close to traffic during filming of Hollywood spy thriller Updated

28.08

Liquids must come out of bags again at Tallinn Airport

28.08

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

29.08

Electricity in Estonia to cost 100 times Finland's rate Thursday evening

09:57

Statistics: Estonian economy contracted by one percent in Q2 2024

29.08

One of Estonia's last Forest Brothers to receive memorial stone

29.08

Estonia to host Joint Expeditionary Force summit in December

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo