Kersti Kaljulaid: Estonia should bid for an IOC executive board spot

Estonia's voice is currently not being heard on the international sports stage, former president Kersti Kaljulaid said Friday.

Kaljulaid is considering running for president of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK), the domestic olympic association.

Estonia should aim to get a representative on the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) executive board, she added.

Speaking to Vikkerraadio Friday morning, Kaljulaid said: "Estonia's voice is not really being heard at the international sports arena,"

"We need to get on to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Executive Board. There is no getting away from it, sports today is highly political, and the ability to communicate in more than one foreign language is also crucial," she went on.

As for her own candidacy at home, much depends on whether she can garner enough support from sports federations.

"I've been calling and communicating with people, and there's a sense of urgency to this," she added.

A candidate needs the backing of 15 domestic sports federations to run.

"These are democratic organizations, and they are discussing it," Kaljulaid said, adding that she has spoken to all 15 organizations and more.

"Some have already said that they would like a candidate with a different profile," she added.

As for sports funding, Kaljulaid noted that any future EOK leader will need to engage with the government to secure this, adding that at present the startup sector is under-represented in sports finance.

The deadline for candidate applications is September 13, while the elections to president, vice presidents and executive and representative boards is due on October 11.

The IOC Executive Board, which as its name suggests directs the international Olympic movement, consists of 15 member individuals, many of whom are former successful athletes, though it also includes various public figures.

The EOK elections, in which the president, vice presidents, and members of the executive board and representative body will be chosen, are scheduled for October 11

Kaljulaid told ERR earlier this week: "I have been approached by members of the EOK to see if I would be willing to stand. As I have finally had quite a few of these approaches, I am now giving serious consideration to standing for election."

It is not clear at this point in time if current incumbent Urmas Sõõrumaa will be seeking a third term.

While she was still head of state, Kaljulaid submitted a bid for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) director general position, though later withdrew.

Current IOC President Thomas Bach, a former fencer, has for several years faced criticisms over a perceived cozy relationship with the Russian regime. Russia and Belarus were barred from competing under their national flags at the recent Paris games, though could do so under a neutral flag.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!