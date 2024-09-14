Kersti Kaljulaid among three confirmed to run for EOK top spot

Former president Kersti Kaljulaid has found sufficient support to run for head of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK).

Kaljulaid is joined by incumbent EOK chief Urmas Sõõrumaa, and the organization's vice president, Erich Teigamägi, in running for the post. No other candidates were put forward.

The deadline for submitting support for EOK president candidates as well as for vice presidents and executive committee members was midnight on Friday.

Of 123 EOK affiliated members, 88 submitted nominations for president, ERR's Sport portal reports.

Urmas Sõõrumaa. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Each candidate required at least 15 endorsements from EOK-affiliated bodes to qualify, while each body can only endorse one candidate.

Urmas Sõõrumaa found support from 25 EOK members, compared with 46 members who backed Kersti Kaljulaid – supported by 46 EOK members, including the Estonian Football Association (EJL).

Seventeen EOK affiliate members pledged for Erich Teigamägi, including the national athletics association.

Erich Teigamägi. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Thirteen candidates have been proposed for the two to four vice president positions, including Teigamägi, former decathlete Erki Nool, Defense Minsiter Hanno Pevkur (Reform), Education Minsiter Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200), Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart – a well known Taekwondo master and nominated by that sport's governing body in Estonia – and former olympic medal-winning discus thrower Gerd Kanter.

The election of the EOK president, vice presidents and board members takes place October 11 at the Hilton Hotel in Tallinn.

Terms are for four years.

Kersti Kaljulaid, president of Estonia 2016-2021, has also called for an Estonian to be appointed to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and recently bewailed Estonia's poor showing at the Paris Olympics last month, when no medals were won, the first time this had happened since Atlanta 1996.

--

