Kersti Kaljulaid among three confirmed to run for EOK top spot

News
Kersti Kaljulaid.
Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Former president Kersti Kaljulaid has found sufficient support to run for head of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK).

Kaljulaid is joined by incumbent EOK chief Urmas Sõõrumaa, and the organization's vice president, Erich Teigamägi, in running for the post. No other candidates were put forward.

The deadline for submitting support for EOK president candidates as well as for vice presidents and executive committee members was midnight on Friday.

Of 123 EOK affiliated members, 88 submitted nominations for president, ERR's Sport portal reports.

Urmas Sõõrumaa. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Each candidate required at least 15 endorsements from EOK-affiliated bodes to qualify, while each body can only endorse one candidate.

Urmas Sõõrumaa found support from 25 EOK members, compared with 46 members who backed Kersti Kaljulaid – supported by 46 EOK members, including the Estonian Football Association (EJL).

Seventeen EOK affiliate members pledged for Erich Teigamägi, including the national athletics association.

Erich Teigamägi. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Thirteen candidates have been proposed for the two to four vice president positions, including Teigamägi, former decathlete Erki Nool, Defense Minsiter Hanno Pevkur (Reform), Education Minsiter Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200), Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart – a well known Taekwondo master and nominated by that sport's governing body in Estonia – and former olympic medal-winning discus thrower Gerd Kanter.

The election of the EOK president, vice presidents and board members takes place October 11 at the Hilton Hotel in Tallinn.

Terms are for four years.

Kersti Kaljulaid, president of Estonia 2016-2021, has also called for an Estonian to be appointed to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and recently bewailed Estonia's poor showing at the Paris Olympics last month, when no medals were won, the first time this had happened since Atlanta 1996.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:16

2024 also a bumper year in Estonia for cranberries

16:02

Margus Linnamäe to become sole owner of Apollo, MM Grupp

15:55

Expert: Prison rental scheme may not be worth the risk

15:28

Births in Estonia down 16 percent on year to August 2024

15:21

Estonian men's tennis team lose to Uzbekistan in Davis Cup clashes

15:09

Business chiefs: €160 million investment support scheme won't offset tax hikes

14:54

Alexela CEO: Estonia's tax burden too high to attract foreign investment

14:44

MEP: I will stay with Renew Europe/ALDE even if Center joins eurosceptic group Updated

14:31

ECB hikes base rate by a further 2.5 percentage points

13:45

Kersti Kaljulaid among three confirmed to run for EOK top spot

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.09

Estonia cancels child benefits for nearly 3,000 families living mostly abroad

11.09

Two Estonian cats title among most beautiful cats in the world

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13.09

Tartu-Riga rail link not opening in October

09:48

'Tax hump' elimination put back to 2026

13.09

MTA: 'Hundreds' of customs violations at Narva border since full checks started

13.09

PM: No party opposes finding €1.6 billion for ammunition Updated

13.09

Arvo Pärt receives British Royal Philharmonic Society's Gold Medal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo