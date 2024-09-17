Estonian women win again at Budapest Chess Olympiad

Mai Narva.
Mai Narva. Source: Maria Emelianova/Team Estonia Malekoondis/Facebook
The Estonian women's national chess team has taken their fourth victory at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest, after beating Indonesia 2.5-1.5.

The women's team is ranked 38th in the tournament, and players Margareth Olde, Sofia Blokhin, and Grete Olde all drew their matches against their Indonesian counterparts, while top player Mai Narva (pictured), won hers against Evi Lindiawati, punting the points to an overall 2.5-1.5 win for Estonia.

The team has now won four out of six matches, losing only to Hungary and the Netherlands, both ranked higher in the competition.

Estonia's next match takes place on Wednesday against Turkey, ranked 16th.

As for the men, ranked 60th, they drew against South Korea, 2-2, after Kaido Külaots and Andrei Timoshin both drew their matches, while Tarvo Seeman, on white, lost to Hongjin Ahn.

Meelis Kanep, playing black, managed to win versus Hung Yun, salvaging the draw.

The Estonian men's team has recorded two wins so far, beating Kuwait 4-0 and Guatemala 3-1. They have also drawn against Malaysia, but lost against Greece and against Serbia. Their next match in Budapest is scheduled for Thursday, when they will be up against Trinidad and Tobago.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

