X!

Estonian chess star Mai Narva third at European Championships in Skopje

News
Mai Narva.
Mai Narva. Source: Maria Emelianova/Team Estonia Malekoondis/Facebook
News

Estonian chess star Mai Narva finished third in the women's rapid event at the European Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Skopje, North Macedonia.

In the women's event, Maria Siekanska of Poland became European champion, scoring 7.5 points out of a possible 11. Ukraine's Inna Gaponenko finished second with seven points while Estonia's Mai Narva was third, also with seven points.

Vladimir Fedoseyev of Slovenia was crowned men's champion at the event with 9.5 points, followed by Anton Korobov of Ukraine (9 points) and Baadur Jobava of Georgia (9 points).

Mai Narva came 68th overall and Triin Narva 147th. The other Estonian involved were Madis Nahkur (6 pts) in 151st and Sander Kukk (6 pts), who ended in 161st.

A total of 51 women took part, with another Estonian, Triin Narva, finishing 15th with six points.

On Monday the blitz tournament takes place and on Tuesday it will be the European Fisher Random (Chess 960).

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Maarja Värv, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Baltic train operators to align timetables from January

19:41

Tartu signs new cooperation agreement with South Korea's Gangwon State

19:25

Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix announces 2025 Tartu show

18:53

Estonian driver Paul Aron to test out Alpine F1 car in Abu Dhabi

18:18

Estonian freestyle skiing star Kelly Sildaru has knee surgery in Tallinn

17:43

Estonian chess star Mai Narva third at European Championships in Skopje

17:08

Estonian buyer pays €19m for state-owned railway company Operail

16:27

Raul Rebane: Unpleasant historical attitudes manifesting in wartime

16:05

Administrative costs growing or falling depending on calculation methodology

15:50

Gallery: Lääne-Viru County village recreated in gingerbread

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

07.12

Gallery: 3 new skyscrapers will be built in Tallinn by 2035

08.12

Kallas' changes at EU's diplomatic service ruffling feathers in Brussels

13:39

Estonia's state IT authority launches eesti.ee mobile application

07:48

Economists: Wage growth, lower loan payments will not compensate for rising prices

13:04

Reserve general: Russian bluff called in Syria

13:48

Estonian prime minister makes first visit to Ukraine Updated

08.12

Estonian instructors training Ukrainian troops in England

07.12

Jogger rescued in Võru County as PPA uses siren to help her out

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo