Estonian chess star Mai Narva third at European Championships in Skopje

Estonian chess star Mai Narva finished third in the women's rapid event at the European Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Skopje, North Macedonia.

In the women's event, Maria Siekanska of Poland became European champion, scoring 7.5 points out of a possible 11. Ukraine's Inna Gaponenko finished second with seven points while Estonia's Mai Narva was third, also with seven points.

Vladimir Fedoseyev of Slovenia was crowned men's champion at the event with 9.5 points, followed by Anton Korobov of Ukraine (9 points) and Baadur Jobava of Georgia (9 points).

Mai Narva came 68th overall and Triin Narva 147th. The other Estonian involved were Madis Nahkur (6 pts) in 151st and Sander Kukk (6 pts), who ended in 161st.

A total of 51 women took part, with another Estonian, Triin Narva, finishing 15th with six points.

On Monday the blitz tournament takes place and on Tuesday it will be the European Fisher Random (Chess 960).

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!