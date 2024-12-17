Mai Narva wins Estonian chess championships semifinals opener

The Estonian Chess Championships semifinals began in Tallinn this week with Mai Narva, the only female player in the open tournament, securing a victory over Filipp Obolonin.

Narva made this achievement while playing black.

A match between grandmasters Aleksandr Volodin and Meelis Kanep resulted in a draw.

Meanwhile, in the women's tournament, Margareth Olde won against Margit Brokko, while Grete Olde triumphed over Monika Tsõganova.

This year's Estonian chess champions are to be decided through a knockout format, continuing until Thursday.

