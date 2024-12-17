Henri Drell top scorer in win for NBA G-League's Rip City over Stockton

Basketball star Henri Drell led his NBA G-League team Rip City Remix to a 103:98 victory over the Stockton Kings in a preseason clash earlier this week, and was the team's top scorer in the game, with 22 points.

Drell, 24, who also plays for the Estonian national team, made seven of 22 attempted shots including three of 11 three-pointers, and also contributed seven rebounds and five assists.

His performance was vital to the win, though five other Rip City players also scored in the double figures.

This victory improves Rip City's record to 4-10, though they are still tied in last place in the Western Conference.

The NBA G-League is the second tier of pro basketball in the U.S. Rip City Remix is affiliated with the Portland Trail Blazers of the NBA, while the Stockton Kings are affiliated with the Sacramento NBA team of the same name.

Drell usually plays in the small forward or Shooting guard positions.

