Levadia crowned Estonian champions as Kalev face relegation playoff

2024 Estonian Meistriliiga champions FCI Levadia Tallinn.
2024 Estonian Meistriliiga champions FCI Levadia Tallinn. Source: Katariina Peetson/Estonian Football Association
The 2024 Estonian Meistriliiga season ended on Saturday. Despite losing 0-3 away to Paide Linnameeskond, FCI Levadia were awarded the trophy as this year's champions. Nõmme Kalju pipped Paide to second on goals scored thanks to a 2-1 win over Pärnu Vaprus.

Levadia had already secured the league title in October, and ended up on 87 points, 15 ahead of both Nõmme Kalju and Paide Linnameeskond in the table. The battle for second place was much closer however, with both Kalju and Paide finishing on 72 points and with a goal difference of +5. While Kalju won out on goals scored, both made it into the qualifying rounds of the 2025/26 Conference League.

Last season's champions Flora Tallinn dropped to fourth spot, missing out on a place in Europe. Flora did finish the season strongly though, with a 5-1 home win over Tallinna Kale, which also saw veteran Konstantin Vassiljev make his last appearance in professional football.

At the other end of the table, Nõmme United's spell in the top flight ended after just one season. Meanwhile Kalev, who last season made history by qualifying for Europe, need to win in a two-legged play-off against the Esiliiga runners up to retain their place in the Meistriliiga.

Harju JK Laagri are back in the big time after clinching the Esiliiga title.

FCI Levadia won this season's Estonian Meistriliiga. Source: Katariina Peetson/Estonian Football Association

Editor: ERR Sport, Michael Cole

