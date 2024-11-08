X!

Konstantin Vassiljev retires from professional football

News
Konstantin Vassiljev.
Konstantin Vassiljev. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Veteran midfielder Konstantin Vassiljev has announced his retirement from professional football.

Vassiljev, 40, has played more than 150 matches for the Estonian national football team and was until this year its captain.

He will play his final first team match for FC Flora Tallinn tomorrow, Saturday, at home to JK Tallinna Kalev – also the season closing game for both teams and the last day of the 2024 Meistriliiga season.

Vassiljev said: "This has been a long and truly unforgettable journey, where I have experienced a wide range of emotions. There are many people to whom I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to."

"One thing is certain: Regardless of how the [last] game unfolds, this day will forever stay in my memory as the referee's final whistle will also mark the end of my playing career," he continued, via a club press release.

"I hope to find a way, either personally or through the media, to acknowledge everyone who has been part of this fantastic adventure," he went on.

I would especially like to thank my family members, who have always stood by my side and supported me throughout my career."

"Thank you, dear football friends! See you at the stadium! Let's finish this season with a victory!" Vassiljev concluded.

Currently in fourth place, Flora is still in with a chance of second place in the Meistriliiga table with a win on Saturday, which would also bring a qualifying spot for next season's UEFA Conference League, so Vassiljev is hoping to contribute to that, too.

In his long career, Vassiljev has racked up 106 goals across 282 matches, plus numerous games and goals in other leagues.

This season alone his 26 goals place him third behind Andres Oper (38) and Indrek Zelinski (27) in the top scorers' table.

His overall career 158 national team appearances is also a record.

Since starting his senior career in 2000, Vassiljev's previous clubs include Levadia and Polish teams Jagiellonia Białystok and Piast Gliwice

ETV2 and ERR's Sport portal will be carrying Saturday's FC Flora Tallinn-JK Tallinna Kalev clash from 12:25 p.m. Estonian time.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

