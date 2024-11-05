Estonia to wrap up Nations League campaign with two away games in November

The Estonian men's national football team are in UEFA Nations League action this month, with two away fixtures against Azerbaijan and Slovakia. On Tuesday, head coach Jürgen Henn announced a 26-man squad for those ties, both of which will be shown live on ETV2.

Estonia have picked up three points from their opening four Nations League group matches, thanks to their 3-1 victory at home over Azerbaijan in October. That win leaves them third in Nations League C, Group 1, with Sweden and Slovakia way out in front on 10 points each.

The first of Estonia's upcoming Nations League fixtures against Azerbaijan is likely to prove crucial in determining whether they remain in League C or face potential relegation back to League D. That game kicks off on Saturday, November 16 at 4 p.m. Estonian time at the Gabala City Stadium.

The squad will then head to Slovakia for their final game of the campaign and the calendar year. That match takes place on Tuesday, November 19 in Trnava and kicks off at 9.45 p.m. Estonian time. Both games will be broadcast live on ETV2 here.

Estonian head coach Jürgen Henn will be without left-back Artur Pikk (Odra Opole), midfielder Mattias Käit (Rapid Bucharest) and Flora Tallinn forward Rauno Sappinen, who all miss out with injury.

On Monday it emerged that Märten Kuusk also picked up an injury while with his Polish club GKS Katowice. However, Henn said there is still hope that the central defender could be available. "It will become clear in the next two or three days, at the moment he is still in the squad, because he himself expressed hope," said Henn. "There will be another examination [on his ankle on Tuesday], and then we will know more."

The full Estonian men's national team squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures against Azerbaijan and Slovakia is as follows:

Goalkeepers

Karl Jakob Hein – Real Valladolid

Matvei Igonen – Botev Plovdiv

Karl Andre Vallner – FCI Levadia Tallinn

Defenders

Karol Mets – FC St. Pauli

Joonas Tamm – Botev Plovdiv

Märten Kuusk – GKS Katowice

Maksim Paskotši – Grasshoppers Zurich

Rasmus Peetson – FCI Levadia Tallinn

Michael Lilander – Paide Linnameeskond

Michael Schjønning-Larsen – FCI Levadia Tallinn

Joseph Saliste – Paide Linnameeskond

Midfielders

Vlasiy Sinyavskiy – FC Slovacko

Martin Miller – Bohemian FC

Markus Poom – Shamrock Rovers

Mihkel Ainsalu – FCI Levadia Tallinn

Rocco Robert Shein – FC Dordrecht

Markus Soomets – FC Flora Tallinn

Martin Vetkal – IF Brommapojkarna

Kevor Palumets – HJK Heksinki

Ioan Yakovlev – FCI Levadia Tallinn

Danil Kuraksin – FC Flora Tallinn

Patrik Kristal – Paide Linnameeskond

Forwards

Sergei Zenjov – FC Flora Tallinn

Henri Anier – Lee Man

Alex Matthias Tamm – Nõmme Kalju FC

Robi Saarma – Paide Linnameeskond

