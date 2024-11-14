Watch Live at 4 p.m.: Estonia v Azerbaijan in UEFA Nations League on Saturday

The Estonian men's national football team face Azerbaijan at 4 p.m. this Saturday afternoon in the UEFA Nations League. Football fans can watch the game live on ETV2 or by following the link in this article.

Estonia have picked up three points from their opening four Nations League group matches, thanks to their 3-1 victory at home over Azerbaijan in October. That win leaves them third in Nations League C, Group 1, with Sweden and Slovakia way out in front on 10 points each.

Saturday's game against Azerbaijan is likely to prove crucial in determining whether Estonia remain in Nations League League C or face potential relegation back to League D. That game kicks off on Saturday, November 16 at 4 p.m. Estonian time at the Gabala City Stadium.

The Estonian squad will then head to Slovakia for their final game of the campaign and the calendar year. That match takes place on Tuesday, November 19 in Trnava and kicks off at 9.45 p.m. Estonian time. Both games will be broadcast live on ETV2 here.

