Skater Arlet Levandi just misses out on Tallinn Trophy podium finish

Figure skaters Arlet Levandi and Mihhail Selevko finished fifth and ninth respectively at the International Skating Union (ISU) CS Tallinn Trophy 2024.

Despite being in the lead after the men's short program, Selevko struggled with his free skate event, earning 125.96 points but falling short of his personal best by approximately 30 points, due to failed quadruple jumps. His points tally by the end of the competition totaled 202.74.

Levandi, who was sixth after the short program, performed well in the free skate, scoring 139.69 points despite a fall on his opening triple axel

Overall he scored 210.82 points for the competition, a mere 1.33 points shy of a podium place.

Mihhail Selevko. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

That podium turned out to be an all-North American affair. Jacob Sanchez and Daniel Martynov (both U.S.) finished first and second; Roman Sadovsky (Canada) came third.

In other categories, Jegor Martsenko was 10th in the junior men's, while Maria Eliise Kaljuvere was second after the junior women's short program, with more events to follow in that category.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!