Mihhail Selevko leads Tallinn Trophy men's short program

Mihhail Selevko competing in Tallinn.
Mihhail Selevko competing in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Figrue skater Mihhail Selevko leads the men's singles short program at the ongoing International Skating Union (ISU) CS Tallinn Trophy 2024 on Wednesday.

"The short program is in order," Selevko assured ERR, crossing his fingers.*

"I hope to perform even better at the next competition. I aim to be in peak form for the home European Championships and the World Championships, as Olympic spots are at stake there. I have prepared for the season both in Estonia and in the U.S., training in Tallinn, Boston, and Los Angeles. My overall pace is better than last year," he added.

That pace gave him 76.78 points on Wednesday, ahead of Jacob Sanchez (U.S.) and Ivan Shmuratko (Ukraine), albeit by a narrow margin of 0.21 points.

Fellow Estonian Arlet Levandi currently lies in sixth place, with 71.13 points.

Selevko and Levandi almost met their Pbs of 82.61 points and 75.43 points respectively.

The Tallinn competition runs until Sunday.

*Or, in Estonian, "spitting over his shoulder."

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

