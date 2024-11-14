X!

Selver x TalTech starts CEV Cup knockout rounds with a first leg loss

News
Selver x TalTech players.
Selver x TalTech players. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Tallinn volleyball club Selver x TalTech secured a victory in their Confédération Européenne de Volleyball (CEV) Challenge Cup round of 32 game Wednesday, coming back from being a set down to defeat Romania's Rapid Bucharest 3:1. first leg match, played at home.

The score by sets was 20:25, 25:16, 25:17, 25:17.

Selver x TalTech initially struggled, but after a close first set, they dominated going forward, showcasing strong runs and maintaining leads.

Ian Parish, Arshdeep Dosanjh, Keith Pupart and Kaur Erik Kais all made a strong impact for the hosts, while Lincoln Williams led Selver's scoring with 18 points.

The second-leg game takes place on Tuesday in Bucharest. Selver x TalTech need to win two sets to advance in the competition.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:23

Estonian National Male Choir to celebrate 80th with Tormis-inspired concert

14:49

Riigikogu committee green lights defense readiness report

14:25

BC Kalev/Cramo lose FIBA group game away in Hungary

14:15

SDE chairman: Both coalition choices in Narva are 'very bad'

14:05

Selver x TalTech starts CEV Cup knockout rounds with a first leg loss

13:24

Businessman and finance minister fail to reach agreement in court

13:01

Erik Gamzejev: Budget cuts hitting the periphery rather than the capital

12:33

Audit office: Struggling Auvere power plant needs €10 million more investment

12:28

Study: Estonian elderly hardworking due to poverty, not accommodating employers

12:15

Estonian PM calls on JEF members to raise defense spending to 2.5% of GDP

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13.11

Tallinn Christmas market's early start date due to Scandinavian tourists

13.11

Watch again: EDF blows up viaduct on Tallinn-Pärnu highway Updated

13.11

Sky-high cocoa costs send chocolate prices in Estonia soaring

13.11

Ukrainian State Film Agency requests removal of Russian director's movie from PÖFF schedule

12.11

Iranian artist creates lifelike miniatures of Tartu's iconic buildings

13.11

Estonia boosts €12 million drone wall to counter eastern border threats

13.11

Rap star Tommy Cash: I would be Estonia's best representative at Eurovision

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo