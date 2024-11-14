Selver x TalTech starts CEV Cup knockout rounds with a first leg loss

Tallinn volleyball club Selver x TalTech secured a victory in their Confédération Européenne de Volleyball (CEV) Challenge Cup round of 32 game Wednesday, coming back from being a set down to defeat Romania's Rapid Bucharest 3:1. first leg match, played at home.

The score by sets was 20:25, 25:16, 25:17, 25:17.

Selver x TalTech initially struggled, but after a close first set, they dominated going forward, showcasing strong runs and maintaining leads.

Ian Parish, Arshdeep Dosanjh, Keith Pupart and Kaur Erik Kais all made a strong impact for the hosts, while Lincoln Williams led Selver's scoring with 18 points.

The second-leg game takes place on Tuesday in Bucharest. Selver x TalTech need to win two sets to advance in the competition.

--

