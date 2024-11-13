X!

Hyundai boss: I won't interfere in Tänak, Neuville WRC title climax

News
Hyundai's Cyril Abiteboul, with Thierry Neuville in the foreground.
Hyundai's Cyril Abiteboul, with Thierry Neuville in the foreground. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
News

Ott Tänak's boss at Hyundai, Cyril Abiteboul, has hinted he will not meddle in team orders when it comes to the final WRC race of the season in Japan later this month.

Tänak lies in second place in the drivers' table, 25 points behind teammate Thierry Neuville, after winning last month's Central European Rally, keeping the heat up on the Belgian all the way to the season finale.

Thirty points is the maximum a driver can take from one race weekend.

This means Tänak is still in with a shot at a second title, though Neuville will be in no mood to relinquish finally bagging his first drivers' title ever.

Either way, Hyundai has the winning driver in the bag courtesy either of Neuville or Tänak, though with only 15 points separating the team from Toyota in the constructors' championship, all is still to play for in Japan.

Abiteboul has not expressly stated that the two drivers should not compete against each other, instead focusing solely on the team standings.

He said: "Honestly, it's up to the drivers themselves."

"I think [Neuville] is very risk-averse. We build our rally strategy around that," he continued, speaking to WRC.com.

"The drivers' title has been our main goal since the beginning of the season, so we are, of course, happy to celebrate it together in Japan," he added.

Rally Japan runs Thursday November 21, to Sunday November 24.

Ott Tänak and his Estonian co-driver Martin Järveoja won the 2019 WRC title for Toyota. Since then the pair have driven for Hyundai, with one season at M-Sport Ford last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:44

Toomas Luhats: Partnering with majors like Netflix is key for streaming services

14:26

Jaanus Karilaid: The Social Democrats' empty posturing has become unbearable

13:54

Hyundai boss: I won't interfere in Tänak, Neuville WRC title climax

12:59

Sky-high cocoa costs send chocolate prices in Estonia soaring

12:43

Gallery: Christmas tree reaches Tallinn's Old Town

12:27

SDE bill would allow preemptively fining owners of dangerous dogs

12:03

BBC: Rail Baltica's military aspect taking center stage Updated

11:54

Tartu Bigbank go 3:0 up at home in volleyball euro cup first leg

11:25

Only EU, NATO citizens to keep voting rights under new bill

10:14

Kerr Kriisa instrumental in Wildcats' win over Duke University

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

07:22

Watch again: Kanama viaduct demolition Updated

12.11

Tallinn Old Town car blaze suspects are Finnish nationals

12.11

Kaja Kallas' EU hearing focuses on Ukraine, Africa, and Russia and its allies Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.11

Three cars catch fire in Tallinn's Old Town Updated

12.11

Iranian artist creates lifelike miniatures of Tartu's iconic buildings

08:14

Demographer: The Estonian people will survive with a slightly smaller population

12.11

Expert: Age of liberal world order ends with Trump

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo