Ott Tänak: 2024 WRC title down to Neuville, I can only do my best

Rally star Ott Tänak is still in with a mathematical chance of bagging his second ever World Rally Championship drivers' title at the season-closing Japanese rally later this month.

However, the Estonian remains realistic about the likelihood of this.

His teammate at Hyundai, Belgian Thierry Neuville, holds a 25-point lead over Tänak.

"Theoretically, the drivers' championship fight is still open, but it's not for me to decide. Thierry has to determine that," Tänak, who won the only WRC title of his career so far with Toyota in 2019, told rally portal DirtFish.

"For my part, all I can do is earn as many points as possible," Tänak added.

There is more to play for between Hyundai and Toyota, however.

While in the drivers' standings Neuville needs only to avoid disaster and amass some points, the manufacturers' championship remains tighter, with Toyota narrowing the gap with Hyundai to 15 points in recent rallies.

"We have to work hard to win the manufacturers' title. We know Toyota will push hard, and we need to respond to that," Tänak added.

While Neuville and Tänak have taken two wins apiece this season, the Belgian has only retired from one race, compared with three by the Estonian.

Additionally, reigning and two-time world champion Kalle Rovanperä (Finland) opted to take a semi-sabbatical this year, turning out for Toyota for a little over half of the races.

All this leaves Neuville with 225 points versus Tänak's 200.

The pair have been Hyundai's prime drivers; the third drive has been shared between Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Dani Sordo of Spain and Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen.

It is not clear whether this arrangement will continue in 2025, though Lappi has announced his retirement from the sport after this season.

Adrien Fourmaux has had an excellent season with the third team which competes at the top level, M-Sport Ford, and so could potentially be picked up by one of the big two.

Rally Japan starts Thursday, November 21 and most of its stages will be overnight Estonian time.

