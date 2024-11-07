Estonia's disc golf world team title defense on course

Estonia's national disc golf team have strung together three victories at the world championships in Perth, Western Australia.

The team are defending champions.

Ahead of the encounter, team coach Ralf Rogov expressed confidence in the lineups, while team member Albert Tamm recalled post-contest that the most surprising match had come against Thailand. "It became quite tense, but we pulled through," Tamm stated.

The first four nine-hole match play format games took place Wednesday and Estonia triumphed over Croatia, Japan, and Singapore, in addition to beating Thailand.

The group stage concludes on Thursday, with a match against Great Britain.

The teams next face an 18-hole play-off, also on the Thursday, and the top four teams from each of the four groups go through to the quarterfinals.

The world champion will be determined on Saturday, November 9.

