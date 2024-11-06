X!

Tartu University basketball team lose to Valmiera

News
Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits players.
Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits players. Source: Grete Isabel Huik
News

The University of Tartu's basketball team, Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits, went down to defeat against Latvian team Valmiera Glass Via in their North European Basketball League (ENBL) Group A match, losing 101: 83 at home.

Tartu started strong but fell behind by the end of the first quarter, as Valmiera extended their lead by halftime and maintained control throughout the game. Valmiera's superior shooting, including nine three-pointers, contributed to their victory.

Tartu Ülikool remains win-less in the ENBL season so far and after three games, while Valmiera leads Group A, with four victories.

Meanwhile another Estonian team, Keila Coolbet, has lost both of its Group B games so far.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

