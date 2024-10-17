Estonian basketball teams have mixed fortunes in FIBA cup group games

Two of Estonia's top basketball teams were in action this week at European level.

BC Kalev/Cramo secured a dominant 87:61 victory over Bulgarian club Rilski Sportist in the Fédération Internationale de Basketball (FIBA) Europe Cup group stage, opening the game with a 12:0 run and maintaining the upper hand throughout.

Having beaten French team Le Portel last week, the Estonian side got nearly 50 percent of their score off three-pointers.

Meanwhile, Pärnu Sadam went down 84:72 at home to Romanian club CSM Oradea in round two in the same tournament, and remain winless in Group E.

Despite reducing the deficit to just three points at halftime and staying competitive into the final quarter, Oradea's 11:0 run late in the game sealed Pärnu's loss.

Pärnu player Ivo Van Tamm told ERR post-match: "The main thing is, if we could get a little better control over our defensive rebounds and turnovers, then the picture would have been much better right away."

