Young Estonian cyclists join Belgian team

Estonian junior cyclists Joonas Puuraid and Sebastian Suppi are set to join Belgian junior cycling team Flanders U-19 Academy for the upcoming season.

Puuraid, in his second year as a junior, achieved some noteworthy results this year, including a stage win in the Nations Cup Slovakia tour, plus a second-place finish at the Limburgse Pijl race.

Suppi, entering his first junior year, was crowned Baltic champion in the U-16 category, and has five Estonian domestic titles to his name.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!