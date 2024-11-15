Young cyclist Küüt joins newly Estonian-flagged Quick Pro Team

19-year-old Estonian cyclist Oskar Küüt has signed with a new team, which is now competing under the Estonian flag.

Küüt, who previously rode for the now-defunct Tartu-based pro team, has joined the Quick Pro Team.

While Mongolian in origin, the team is now competing under the Estonian flag.

Küüt expressed his excitement about teaming up with experienced Estonian riders and competing in new countries.

"For me, it is very important to have the opportunity to be teammates with experienced Estonian riders, and I believe it will be very beneficial for the future," Küüt said via a press release.

"I am also very excited because next year I will have the chance to compete in countries I have never been to before," he went on.

"At the start of the season, I want to be in the best possible shape right away, and if the opportunity arises, I hope to taste victory in a race myself," he added.

The 19-year-old, competing in his first adult season this year, notched six wins and claimed the Filter Road Cup overall victory.

Team spokesperson Raigo Räim highlighted the focus on nurturing Küüt's potential, initially in a support role.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!