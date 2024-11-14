BC Kalev/Cramo lose FIBA group game away in Hungary

Basketball team BC Kalev/Cramo narrowly lost away to Hungarian side Szekesfehervari Alba in their Fédération Internationale de Basketball (FIBA) Europe Cup Group F clash, with the score 93:90 in favor of the hosts, after extra time.

This meant the team failed to complete a perfect first round in the FIBA competition.

Despite a six-point halftime lead, Kalev/Cramo struggled with long-range shots, hitting just one of 17 three-point attempts during the second and third quarters.

While shooting guard Leemet Böckler's (U.S.) clutch free throws forced things into added time, the hosts put in a nine-point surge to take the win.

Kalev/Cramo made only seven of 40 three-point attempts though excelled in the two-point shooting, with a 70-percent success rate.

Kasper Suurorg was leading scorer with 20 points.

Despite the loss, Kalev/Cramo have won their group with five wins and one loss and are through to the second group stage.

Meanwhile Pärnu Sadam ended their euro campaign with major loss, going down 83:59 away to Polish club Stargardi Spojnia.

