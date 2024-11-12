X!

Basketball player Simm-Marten Saadi joins Drake University Bulldogs

Simm-Marten Saadi.
Simm-Marten Saadi. Source: FIBA
Young Estonian basketball player Simm-Marten Saadi has signed with Drake University and will play for the college team at National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in the 2024-2025 season, which has just gotten underway.

Located in Des Moines, Iowa, Drake University is a private college, and its basketball team, the Bulldogs, play in the  NCAA Division I.

Writing on his social media account, Saadi, 19, a power forward, said he was: "Beyond excited to announce my commitment to Drake university. I want to thank Coach [Ben] McCollum and his coaching staff for giving me the opportunity. "

The Estonian had previously played at high school level for Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas, though injury confined him to only three appearances, before signing for Drake.

"I also wish to thank my family and the coaches at Sunrise who helped me reach this decision," Saadi added.

The player averaged 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds in the U20 European Championship.

Basketball player Simm-Marten Saadi joins Drake University Bulldogs

