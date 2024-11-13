Kerr Kriisa instrumental in Wildcats' win over Duke University

Estonian point guard Kerr Kriisa's University of Kentucky basketball team took a big win Tuesday, beating Duke Blue Devils 77-72 in their NCAA encounter.

Kriisa spent 17 minutes on the court and scored six points off two three-pointers, and took two rebounds.

The Wildcats, eight time NCAA champions, have started the season with three consecutive wins and are likely to make a significant jump from their 19th position in the next rankings.

They took a six-point lead early in the game, though Duke responded powerfully and went on to win the first half 46-37.

Kentucky remained behind until four minutes from the final buzzer, when they drew level.

With 15 seconds remaining in the game, Duke's star player Cooper Flagg, tapped by many to be an early NBA draft next season, took charge of the attack but lost the ball, allowing Kentucky to take a two-point lead via free throws. Flagg got another chance but fumbled the ball on the baseline this time, hading Kentucky the win.

Kentucky will host Lipscomb University Bisons next week.

--

