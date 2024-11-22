X!

Estonia edges out Poland in basketball European Championship qualifier

News
Poland v. Estonia FIBA Eurobasket 2025 qualifying game, Thursday, November 21, 2024.
Poland v. Estonia FIBA Eurobasket 2025 qualifying game, Thursday, November 21, 2024. Source: fiba.com
News

The Estonian men's basketball team secured a thrilling 82:78 away victory over Poland in the first leg of their FIBA Eurobasket 2025 qualifying game, continuing their unbeaten run.

Estonia has got the qualifiers off to a good start with three straight victories, including wins against North Macedonia (74:69) and Lithuania (65:59), while their opponents had been struggling, going down to heavy defeats to both teams and losing all three of their games so far.

On the night, Estonia narrowly won the first quarter 19:18 with power forward Matthias Tass excelling offensively and guard Kasper Suurorg contributing seven points off the bench, but they struggled with rebounding against Poland's best.

This meant that at halftime, the hosts were 40:38 up, having dominated free throws and three-point attempts, while Estonia relied on nine points each from Tass and Kullamäe, who also added six assists.

After a tight third quarter, Estonia's late 6:0 run gave them a slim lead before Poland closed the gap again, but in a dramatic fourth quarter, small forward Janari Jõesaar's key plays and small forward Kaspar Treier's clutch three-pointer secured Estonia's victory, despite brief challenges from Poland.

Tass led Estonia's points tally with 19, followed by Jõesaar with 15 and Kullamäe with 13 points and 11 assists.

Estonia and Poland will face off again in Tallinn on Sunday for the second leg.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:25

Tallinn to move forward with 'main street' redesign plan

14:57

Experts: Ratings show liberal Russian-speaking voter preferences in flux

14:18

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas market opens

14:18

Estonia edges out Poland in basketball European Championship qualifier

13:49

Ott Tänak leads Rally Japan after day two, keeps WRC 2024 title hopes alive

13:23

Estlink 1 cable to go back online Saturday

12:51

Ratings: Men and women prefer different political parties

12:25

Old Habor tramline to open November 29

11:55

Weekend night buses to launch in Tartu in December

11:29

Tallinn festival showcases Baroque-era music and instruments

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

20.11

Nordica files for bankruptcy

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

21.11

Ministry receives complaints about children's need to use Estonian at all times in school

21.11

Tallinn plans to build two tunnels under Kristiine junction viaduct

21.11

Half of Estonian residents support linking benefits to income

21.11

Gallery: New pocket park opens on Tallinn's Liivalaia tänav

20.11

Estonian Eurovision star Stefan to open new restaurant in Tallinn

19.11

Mark Lajal faces Gael Monfils in Tallinn on Thursday

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo