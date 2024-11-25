Estonian national basketball team has to wait to February for euro qualifiers

The Estonian men's national basketball team suffered its first loss in the FIBA Eurobasket 2025 Group H qualifiers on Sunday, falling going down 88:86 at home against Poland.

The team went into the game after a closely fought first-leg 82:78 win in Poland last week and following two previous wins, but the loss means it is Poland which has qualified from Group H, while Estonia will have to wait until February, when the team plays both North Macedonia and Lithuania, for a chance at qualifying.

In front of around 6,000 home fans, Poland initially struggled against Estonia's strong defense, trailing 17-9 early, but a second-quarter surge led by Michal Michalak narrowed Estonia's lead to just two points by halftime.

Estonia's first-half performance was highlighted by point guard Kristian Kullamäe's 12 points, power forward Matthias Tass' 10 points and six rebounds, and small forward Siim-Sander Vene's eight points with two three-pointers, as they led in rebounding 18-12 despite committing nine turnovers to Poland's seven.

Estonia showcased resilience in the third quarter with shooting guard Mikk Jurkatamm's quick five-point sequence and a steal and dunk by Vene giving them key leads, but despite battling foul trouble and tying the game at 75:75 thanks to Kasper Suurorg's three-pointer, they faced strong resistance from the hosts.

Despite a late defensive push that brought Estonia within one point, missed three-pointers by small forward Kaspar Treier, Vene and Kullamäe in the final minute sealed an 88:86 away loss, despite Kullamäe's 21 points and six assists and Tass' 19 points and 12 rebounds, as Poland capitalized on free throws and standout performances.

Estonia next face Lithuania away, and North Macedonia at home, in both cases not until next February. Estonia needs to finish ahead of at least one of the two to qualify for the finals.

