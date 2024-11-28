X!

Estonian duo shine in NCAA basketball action

Henri Veesaar.
Henri Veesaar.
Two Estonian college basketball players played key roles in their respective NCAA teams' victories this week, showcasing their talents on the U.S. collegiate stage.

Power forward Henri Veesaar delivered an impressive performance as his Arizona Wildcats dominated Davidson College 104:71 in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

After a shaky start that saw Davidson take an early seven-point lead, Arizona roared back with an 11:0 run to take control, finishing the first half ahead 49:37. In the second half, Arizona extended their dominance with a 12:0 run to seal the commanding win.

In 18 minutes of play, Veesaar contributed nine points (4/5 shooting, 1/3 free throws), six rebounds, two blocks, two assists, and a steal, showcasing his versatility on both ends of the court. Arizona, currently ranked 24th in the NCAA, improved to 3-2 this season and will next face the University of Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, forward Kaspar Sepp made his mark in the Valparaiso Beacons' tight 87:82 victory over Northern Illinois University. Playing 24 minutes, Sepp grabbed eight rebounds, adding two points and an assist, helping his team improve to 4-2 for the season. The game was closely contested throughout, with Valpo narrowly edging their opponents in both halves.

Both players have demonstrated growing importance to their teams, with Veesaar showing his scoring and defensive abilities in high-stakes games, while Sepp contributed valuable rebounding in a clutch road win. Their performances highlight the rising influence of Estonian talent in U.S. college basketball.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

