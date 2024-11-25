Watch live: Packed schedule of winter sports on ERR starting this Friday

Fans of winter sports will be able to see plenty of live action on ERR's channels over the coming months. This weekend alone, the Ruka Nordic - FIS World Cup and the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships kick off in Finland, with action from both to be broadcast live on ETV and via the links in this article.

According to Rivo Saarna, head of ERR's sports department, there will be 150 live winter sports broadcasts on ERR's channels over the next four months.

"In addition to biathlon, downhill skiing and the skiing titles, there will also be coverage of the European Championships and the World Championships in figure skating," said Saarna.

The winter sports season will be even more exciting for fans in Estonia, who will have the possibility to attend several major events live at the start of 2025.

"There will be the European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn (January 29), the Biathlon World Championships in Otepää (February 7), the sprint World Championships in Tallinn (March 19)," Saarna said.

ERR will also show action from the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, from February 11 and from Trondheim, Norway starting February 26.

First up is the Ruka Nordic - FIS World Cup 2024, which gets underway this Friday, November 29, in Ruka, Finland, with Estonia's top biathlete Kristjan Ilves in action.

Viewers in Estonian can follow the action from Ruka live on ETV starting at 12.20 p.m. on Friday, November 29 https://jupiter.err.ee/etv The action continues on Sunday, November 30 from 11.10 a.m.

In addition to Ruka, TV viewers will be able to watch live coverage of the biathlon World Championship events in Lillehammer, Schonach, Seefeld, Otepää and Oslo later in the season.

The FIS Alpine World Ski Championships also kick off on Saturday, November 30 in Kontiolahti, Finland. With plenty of Estonians competing, there will be live coverage on ETV here throughout the day, starting at 2 p.m. here.

The FIS Alpine World Ski Championships will continue on Tuesday with the individual events live on ETV2 here from 5.15 p.m.

