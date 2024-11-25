X!

Watch live: Packed schedule of winter sports on ERR starting this Friday

News
The Estonian women's biathlon team.
The Estonian women's biathlon team. Source: Facebook/Estonian Biathlon Team
News

Fans of winter sports will be able to see plenty of live action on ERR's channels over the coming months. This weekend alone, the Ruka Nordic - FIS World Cup and the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships kick off in Finland, with action from both to be broadcast live on ETV and via the links in this article.

According to Rivo Saarna, head of ERR's sports department, there will be 150 live winter sports broadcasts on ERR's channels over the next four months.

"In addition to biathlon, downhill skiing and the skiing titles, there will also be coverage of the European Championships and the World Championships in figure skating," said Saarna.

The winter sports season will be even more exciting for fans in Estonia, who will have the possibility to attend several major events live at the start of 2025.

"There will be the European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn (January 29), the Biathlon World Championships in Otepää (February 7), the sprint World Championships in Tallinn (March 19)," Saarna said.

ERR will also show action from the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, from February 11 and from Trondheim, Norway starting February 26.

First up is the Ruka Nordic - FIS World Cup 2024, which gets underway this Friday, November 29, in Ruka, Finland, with Estonia's top biathlete Kristjan Ilves in action.

Viewers in Estonian can follow the action from Ruka live on ETV starting at 12.20 p.m. on Friday, November 29 https://jupiter.err.ee/etv The action continues on Sunday, November 30 from 11.10 a.m.

In addition to Ruka, TV viewers will be able to watch live coverage of the biathlon World Championship events in Lillehammer, Schonach, Seefeld, Otepää and Oslo later in the season.

The FIS Alpine World Ski Championships also kick off on Saturday, November 30 in Kontiolahti, Finland. With plenty of Estonians competing, there will be live coverage on ETV here throughout the day, starting at 2 p.m. here.

The FIS Alpine World Ski Championships will continue on Tuesday with the individual events live on ETV2 here from 5.15 p.m.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Karis: End of this year and start of next will be tense in security policy Updated

19:51

Watch live: Packed schedule of winter sports on ERR starting this Friday

19:47

Gallery: Tartu's 14th Gallery Night takes place at Aparaaditehas

19:33

Konstantin Vassiljev appointed new head coach of Flora Tallinn

19:30

Estonia to provide €1 million to support climate projects in Ukraine Updated

19:27

Jazz legend Marcus Miller announces 2025 Tallinn show

18:20

National Defense Committee to discuss re-introduction of anti-personnel landmines

17:46

National Library Head: No plans to seek extra state funds for renovation

17:19

Estonia's curling duo Kaldvee and Lill win in Madison

17:04

European Commission: Support for agricultural producer Tartu Agro illicit state aid

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

10:01

Cargo plane crashes in Lithuanian capital, at least one dead Updated

24.11

Tallinn to remove advertising from sides of buses and trams

12:41

12 NATO soldiers among injured in Tallinn-Narva highway crash

22.11

Several injured in six-vehicle accident in Toila Municipality

23.11

Report: Estonia must become more hospitable to attract more tourists

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

23.11

Estonia included in China's 30-day visa-free pilot scheme

24.11

Experts: Russian hybrid attacks becoming increasingly brazen

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo