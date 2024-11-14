Tallinn ice rinks open this weekend as winter skating season gets underway

This Friday (November 15), Tallinn's Telliskivi ice rink is set to open for the winter season. On Saturday (November 16), the Nõmme and Old Town rinks will also be open, while the Pirita Sports Center rink starts operating a week later on November 23. Skaters have already been enjoying the Mustamäe and Lasnamäe rinks in the Estonian capital since November 2.

"The best way to face the cold and dark season is to spend as much time outside as possible and stay active. With its ice rinks, Tallinn offers a way to stay active and spend quality time with friends and family," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform).

Tallinn's ice rinks are very popular with the city's residents. Last winter season, the four municipal rinks in the capital (Mustamäe, Lasnamäe, Nõmme, and Tallinn Old Town) attracted over 127,000 visitors, with nearly 40,000 of these visits from school groups.

Free skating hours are available to schools from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. subject prior registration. Admission for school-organized group visits is free and skates are available to rent if needed.

Tallinn seniors can enjoy free skating on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.. Monthly special events also offer free access to the rinks for low-income families in Tallinn.

Skating at the city rinks costs between €6.60 and €9.90 per hour, with discounted tickets for children and seniors available for €4.50 – €6.60. Season passes are also available for unlimited access to all municipal skating rinks. Visitors may bring their own skates or rent a pair on-site, with prices starting at €5.

One of Tallinn's largest rinks is located at the Pirita Sports Center, where residents can skate even before the trails have enough snow for skiing. The Pirita rink opens a bit later than the others, on November 23.

