X!

Tallinn ice rinks open this weekend as winter skating season gets underway

News
Skaters on the Harju tänav ice rink in Tallinn's Old Town-
Skaters on the Harju tänav ice rink in Tallinn's Old Town- Source: Tallinna Kesklinna Valitsus
News

This Friday (November 15), Tallinn's Telliskivi ice rink is set to open for the winter season. On Saturday (November 16), the Nõmme and Old Town rinks will also be open, while the Pirita Sports Center rink starts operating a week later on November 23. Skaters have already been enjoying the Mustamäe and Lasnamäe rinks in the Estonian capital since November 2.

"The best way to face the cold and dark season is to spend as much time outside as possible and stay active. With its ice rinks, Tallinn offers a way to stay active and spend quality time with friends and family," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform).

Tallinn's ice rinks are very popular with the city's residents. Last winter season, the four municipal rinks in the capital (Mustamäe, Lasnamäe, Nõmme, and Tallinn Old Town) attracted over 127,000 visitors, with nearly 40,000 of these visits from school groups.

Free skating hours are available to schools from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. subject prior registration. Admission for school-organized group visits is free and skates are available to rent if needed.

Tallinn seniors can enjoy free skating on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.. Monthly special events also offer free access to the rinks for low-income families in Tallinn.

Skating at the city rinks costs between €6.60 and €9.90 per hour, with discounted tickets for children and seniors available for €4.50 – €6.60. Season passes are also available for unlimited access to all municipal skating rinks. Visitors may bring their own skates or rent a pair on-site, with prices starting at €5.

One of Tallinn's largest rinks is located at the Pirita Sports Center, where residents can skate even before the trails have enough snow for skiing. The Pirita rink opens a bit later than the others, on November 23.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Test drilling at Aru-Lõuna quarry reveals less phosphorite than expected

19:51

Watch Live: Estonia v Azerbaijan in UEFA Nations League on Saturday

19:40

Tallinn ice rinks open this weekend as winter skating season gets underway

19:31

Latvian state-owned airline airBaltic turns a profit in third quarter

19:11

Gallery: New KUMU exhibition shows sketches of war-torn Tartu

19:02

Upgrade planned for central Tallinn's Lauteri tänav

18:43

Estonians among those directing show at Saturday's Junior Eurovision

18:10

Tallinn Airport to increase passenger fees

17:39

Professor: Thrifted clothes should definitely be washed before wearing

17:10

Estonian justice minister on Gaetz: Constitutions guard against worst foolishness

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13.11

Tallinn Christmas market's early start date due to Scandinavian tourists

13.11

Watch again: EDF blows up viaduct on Tallinn-Pärnu highway Updated

10:59

EU-funded study to assess Russian-language state communication in Estonia

13.11

Ukrainian State Film Agency requests removal of Russian director's movie from PÖFF schedule

13.11

Rap star Tommy Cash: I would be Estonia's best representative at Eurovision

13.11

Estonia boosts €12 million drone wall to counter eastern border threats

09:49

New Latvian industrial park to boost Estonia's economy, create jobs

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo