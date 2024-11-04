Tallinn's Christmas market opens at end of November

Tallinn's traditional Christmas market will open on November 22 this year and close at the end of December. Christmas villages will also take place in Tartu, Pärnu, and Narva this year.

The market in Old Town will open on November 22 and close on December 27.

Visit Estonia says the traditional wooden stalls, decorated tree, and merry-go-rounds will all return.

Tartu's Village of Light on Raekoja plats will open a week later on December 1 and close on January 5. It will feature an ice rink and glass pavilions.

In mid-December, a Christmas village and fair will take place in Pärnu on Iseseisvuse väljak (Independence Square.) It will run from December 13-15.

Narva will also host a similar event over the Christmas week, from December 22-26.

More events will take place across both the Tallinn and Estonia during the festive period. More information can be seen here.



