X!

Tallinn's Christmas market opens at end of November

News
Tallinn Town Hall Square Christmas Market.
Tallinn Town Hall Square Christmas Market. Source: Jelena Rudi
News

Tallinn's traditional Christmas market will open on November 22 this year and close at the end of December. Christmas villages will also take place in Tartu, Pärnu, and Narva this year.

The market in Old Town will open on November 22 and close on December 27.

Visit Estonia says the traditional wooden stalls, decorated tree, and merry-go-rounds will all return.

Tartu's Village of Light on Raekoja plats will open a week later on December 1 and close on January 5. It will feature an ice rink and glass pavilions.

In mid-December, a Christmas village and fair will take place in Pärnu on Iseseisvuse väljak (Independence Square.) It will run from December 13-15.

Narva will also host a similar event over the Christmas week, from December 22-26.

More events will take place across both the Tallinn and Estonia during the festive period. More information can be seen here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

10:38

Estonian state to cut support measure budget for small local schools

09:55

Pollster: Only every fourth Estonian prefers cashier to self-checkout

09:28

Trial of Estonian citizen accused of treason starts

09:15

Russian citizens' voting rights discussion getting more passionate in Estonia

09:03

Tartu suffering surge in organized thefts

08:38

EDF officer: Russia losses in Ukraine outpace new recruit numbers

08:06

ERR in the US: Pennsylvania bakery's cookies 'predict' election winner

07:28

Recent, strong winds in Estonia easing up from Monday

07:00

Tallinn's Christmas market opens at end of November

03.11

Ülo Mattheus: Ukraine war, unresolved drifting into the new world order

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

31.10

Study: English overused while Finnish scarce in Tallinn

01.11

EDF colonel: North Korean units in Ukraine likely to suffer heavy losses

03.11

Former mayor: Tallinn city government's services consolidation a mistake

03.11

Hiiumaa ferry connection at risk from winds picking up again Sunday Updated

03.11

Margus Tsahkna: Concessions will only grow the aggressor's appetite

03.11

Ülo Mattheus: Ukraine war, unresolved drifting into the new world order

03.11

Enefit Power aims to launch new shale oil plant in early 2025

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo