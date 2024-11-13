X!

Gallery: Christmas tree reaches Tallinn's Old Town

Tallinn's Christmas tree was installed on Raekoja plats on November 13, 2024.
Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Tallinn's 16-meter high Christmas tree was installed on Raekoja plats in the Old Town on Wednesday afternoon.

The tree will stay in place until February 2025 and the lights will be switched on on November 22, the day the Christmas market opens.

The spruce was brought to Tallinn from Üksnurme village in Saku Municipality.

Last year, the tree was put up on November 23.

Editor: Helen Wright



