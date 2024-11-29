Estonian men's national football team up one place in FIFA rankings to 123rd

Estonia climbed one spot in the freshly released Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Rankings to 123rd, and now lies between Niger and Rwanda.

Estonia recently played a series of Nations League games, and the current form for the last five games is one win (3:1 away to Azerbaijan), three losses (away to Slovakia and both home and away against Sweden) and one 0:0 draw, also against Azerbaijan.

Among Estonia's immediate neighboring countries, the new FIFA rankings are: Sweden now 27th, Russia 34th, Finland 69th, Latvia 140th, Lithuania 142nd.

The FIFA top 10 now looks like this:

Argentina.

France.

Spain.

England.

Brazil.

Portugal (up one place).

Netherlands (up one spot).

Belgium (down two places).

Italy.

Germany (up one position).

