Estonian men's national football team up one place in FIFA rankings to 123rd

Estonia versus Azerbaijan in the UEFA Nations League.
Estonia versus Azerbaijan in the UEFA Nations League. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonia climbed one spot in the freshly released Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Rankings to 123rd, and now lies between Niger and Rwanda.

Estonia recently played a series of Nations League games, and the current form for the last five games is one win (3:1 away to Azerbaijan), three losses (away to Slovakia and both home and away against Sweden) and one 0:0 draw, also against Azerbaijan.

Among Estonia's immediate neighboring countries, the new FIFA rankings are: Sweden now 27th, Russia 34th, Finland 69th, Latvia 140th, Lithuania 142nd.

The FIFA top 10 now looks like this:

  • Argentina.
  • France.
  • Spain.
  • England.
  • Brazil.
  • Portugal (up one place).
  • Netherlands (up one spot).
  • Belgium (down two places).
  • Italy.
  • Germany (up one position).

Editor: Maarja Värv, Andrew Whyte

