Take the Integration Foundation's Citizen's Day quiz

On the occasion of Citizen's Day, celebrated November 26, the Integration Foundation invites everyone to test their knowledge of the Estonian state in an online quiz. The quiz is open for a week until 3 December and can be found on the website of the Integration Foundation.

The Integration Foundation, with the support of the Ministry of Culture, is organising the quiz for the 22nd time. Year after year, the quiz has provided an opportunity to test the knowledge that comes with living and being a citizen in Estonia.

This year, the online quiz, which comprises 35 questions, will be open from Citizen's Day on 26 November until Tuesday, 3 December. A large part of the questions is about the events of 2024 in Estonia and concerning Estonia. These are accompanied by questions on the activities planned for the coming year in Estonia. The questions mainly concern culture, sport, education and science, but also the functioning of the state.

You can take part in the Citizen's Day online quiz in English by clicking these blue words. The quiz is also available in Estonian and Russian.

