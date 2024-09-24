Integration exhibition 'Me, an Estonian!' opens in Tallinn's Tammsaare Park

"Me, an Estonian! An Exhibition about Bold People" in Tallinn's Tammsaare Park. Source: Estonian History Museum.
An exhibition celebrating Estonia's foreign community and highlighting those who have moved to the country is on display as part of the Cultural Diversity Year.

"Me, an Estonian! An Exhibition about Bold People" launched on September 20 and has been put together by the Estonian History Museum and the Integration Foundation.

The works on display feature the stories of people who moved to Estonia and their experiences.

The curators say that when Estonia was founded 106 years ago, the Declaration of Independence stipulated that, in addition to Estonians, others must also be able to lead a good life in this country.

"The concept of being Estonian has also changed since then. It is no longer solely defined by birth or ancestral roots going back centuries," a press release said. "After restoring its independence, Estonia has been free for over 30 years. This freedom has opened up the world to us and us to the world. Estonia remains a nation state, but its people speak more than 200 native languages."

The exhibition is part of the Cultural Diversity Year which celebrates the cultural diversity of the communities of Estonians and other peoples living here.

Dmitri Moskovtsev, director of the Integration Foundation said: "Estonia is and has always been home to people of different nationalities who contribute to the development of Estonia. In the Cultural Diversity Year, we notice, value, and preserve the diverse cultural space of Estonia, which we create together with different communities and peoples."

More than 200 nationalities live in Estonia in 2024.

Video stories of those involved can also be viewed at the companion exhibition "Me, an Estonian! An Exhibition about Bold People" at the Estonian History Museum's Maarjamäe Stables.

Editor: Helen Wright

