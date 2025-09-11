X!

Tallinn launches new Estonian language learning campaign on public transport

"Learn Estonian on the Go!" Source: Tallinn City Government
Tallinn's public transport users will now be able to improve their Estonian on the go thanks to a new language-learning campaign in the capital.

The "Learn Estonian on the go!" campaign, in which Estonian language learning tips will be displayed on public transport, has been launched by Tallinn Transport Department and the Integration Foundation.

For just over a month, simple Estonian language tips and illustrations will be displayed on public transport and at stops in the capital.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor for Transport Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa), September being the "Month of Knowledge" inspired the idea.

"We are contributing to teaching the national language also on public transport. These bite-sized language lessons will certainly benefit international students in Tallinn, tourists, as well as all residents whose native language is not Estonian," Järvan said.

The language-learning slides will be shown randomly rather than in sequence so as not to interfere with necessary information for public transport users. The screens will display simple language tips and illustrations with expressions related to using public transport, helping people gradually learn Estonian better.

The campaign's opening slide will also feature a QR code linking to more language learning opportunities offered on the Integration Foundation's website.

More information about the Integration Foundation including Estonian language learnign opportunities is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

