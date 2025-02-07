Estonian Language Friends program open for new learners from Friday

Registration for the Estonian language learning program "Keelesõber" ("Language Friends") opens on Friday. The program, which is organized by the Integration Foundation, matches language learners with mentors in order to help foster their Estonian speaking skills.

Now in its sixth year, the Estonian Language Friends program "Keelesõber" involves 943 Estonian speakers who are willing to chat with language learners to help them learn Estonian. Those who are learning Estonian and are interested in taking advantage of the opportunity can register on the program's website from 7 a.m. on Friday, February 7.

"A big thank you to all the registered mentors, people from all walks of life and from different countries around the world. We are delighted that the Keelesõber program and the Estonian language unite, for example, journalists, entrepreneurs, doctors, artists, auditors, sales managers, gardeners, students and pensioners from Haljala to Jamaica," said program director Ave Landrat.

Estonian language learners can join the Language Friends program on the Integration Foundation's website here, with registration open from 7 a.m. on Friday, February 7.

"We will start bringing language learners and mentors together on Friend's Day (Sõbrapäev), February 14, and it could take some time. Thank you in advance to the mentors and language learners for your patience, we will definitely contact you," Landrat said.

This is the sixth year that the program has been organized by the Integration Foundation. Over the past five seasons, the program has attracted 5,365 Estonian language learners.

---

