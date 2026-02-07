Registration for Estonian 'Language Friends' program opens Monday

This Monday (February 9), registration opens for the Integration Foundation's "Language Friends" ("Keelesõber") program. Those learning Estonian will be matched with mentors who provide the opportunity for valuable speaking practice.

"The 'Language Friends' program helps language learners speak Estonian more confidently and offers an opportunity to practice the language in everyday conversations in a supportive and relaxed atmosphere. It helps learners to overcome the fear of speaking," said Ave Landrat, head of the "Language Friends" program.

"As the number of places is limited, we encourage language learners to register at the first opportunity on Monday morning," Landrat added.

Language learners who have reached level B1 or higher according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) in their Estonian studies are welcome to participate. This means they are able to express themselves in the target language when discussing everyday topics.

Learners will have conversations with a mentor on freely chosen topics once a week or more often over a three-month period, until May 14. A communication channel suitable for both parties will be chosen, such as Zoom, MS Teams or by phone. All adult residents of Estonia are welcome to participate in the program.

Those wishing to join the "Language Friends" program can do so on the Integration Foundation's website starting Monday, February 9 at 7 a.m. Estonian time, via the link here.

The Integration Foundation's "Language Friends" program. Source: Integration Foundation

The process of matching language learners with mentors will begin immediately after the registration period ends. This may take some time, however, as preferences indicated in the questionnaires regarding the format of conversations, time, communication channel and interests will all need to be taken into account.

Mentors and language learners are asked to wait for further notifications from the organizers.

This is the seventh year that the Integration Foundation has organized the "Language Friends" program. Over the previous six seasons, it has brought together nearly 7,400 learners and mentors.

More information about the "Language Friends" program, including how to sign up, is available here.

