Tallinn hosts first conference, fair for residents with migrant backgrounds

Next week, Tallinn Social and Healthcare Department will host a conference and fair for residents with a migrant background to provide information and integration support.

"Integration Window 2024", a two-day event on October 8-9, will give an overview of various aspects of life in Estonia in Estonian, English, and Russian.

It will bring together migration and integration experts, representatives of national minorities, and foreign background interest groups, including returnees to Estonia.

The event aims to create an open and supportive communication environment where participants can receive practical advice across different areas of everyday life.

The goal is to build trust and provide information and support for integrating into Estonian society.

Tallinn's Social and Healthcare Department integration manager Mihhail Jakovlev emphasizes that the most critical period in a new country is the first two years.

"During these first 24 months, they are more open to new opportunities and relationships that promote adaptation and integration. This period is called the 'integration window.' Thus, the term is not only symbolic but also a practical reference to a crucial time frame for achieving effective integration. 'Integration Window 2024' provides a platform where people with a migrant background and experts can meet, share experiences, and explore opportunities that support integration."

Participants will be able to attend presentations and participate in various workshops.

For example, the Tallinn workshop will feature representatives from the Education Department, youth centers, and hobby schools, where participants can inquire about kindergartens, schools, and extracurricular activities.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund's workshop will introduce various job search and career development opportunities.

In a workshop organized with the Integration Foundation and Tartu Folk High School, participants will learn about innovative methods for teaching Estonian.

Additionally, the Rescue Board and the Police and Border Guard Board will cover prevention work and practical security issues.

Presentations will be given by experts from the Social Insurance Board, the Estonian Human Rights Center, the Tax and Customs Board, the Ministry of Finance, the Labor Inspectorate, and real estate agents from Uus Maa KVB.

Furthermore, international migration experts from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) will also be present at the event.

Deputy Mayor Karl Sander Kase, integrating into a new country involves every aspect of life.

"Both Tallinn and the state as a whole have a clear interest in helping newcomers adjust to our cultural and value system. Language skills, access to the labor market, and various services are central to this. Preventing potential issues is always wise, and during the conference, we will listen to and share best practices that support integration," he said.

"Integration Window 2024" is funded by the European Social Fund+ under the activity "Supporting Local Governments in Providing Integration, Including Adaptation Services."

The event takes place at the Sokos Hotel Viru's conference center.

