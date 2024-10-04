First ever Montessori class set to open in Tallinn municipal school

The City of Tallinn is to open the first municipal school class in the capital to use the Montessori methodology.

The Mahtra basic school (Põhikool) in Lasnamäe is to become the first municipal school in Tallinn to provide Montessori pedagogy, alongside regular teaching methods.

Up to now in the capital it had been confined to private schools and kindergartens.

Mahtra school principal Edgar Roditšenko said: "Research published in The Montessori Life Journal highlights that the child-centered Montessori approach to language immersion fosters more intuitive and natural second-language learning compared to traditional classroom methods."

"Children are driven by curiosity rather than external pressures," Roditšenko went on, via a press release.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) said opening a Montessori class in Tallinn represents a significant milestone. "Incorporating various research-based methodologies enriches our educational landscape," Jašin added.

Numerous scientific studies support the effectiveness of Montessori pedagogy in enhancing learning outcomes, Roditšenko said, while Jaanika Müürsepp, a representative of the Estonian Montessori Association, said the should be more widely implemented in mainstream schooling, as it "promotes exactly the kind of values we aim to develop in today's schools—encouraging students to be independent and self-aware."

Müürsepp added lesson planning and delivery must focus on developing learners' self-regulation skills and supporting their intrinsic motivation., while collaboration with the City of Tallinn and Mahtra school was" incredibly important in providing educational choices to both families and teachers.

Jašin said the city of Tallinn was "delighted" to see schools initiating projects which expand educational opportunities for children and is fully ready to support these initiatives and to work with partners like the Estonian Montessori Institute and the Good Deed Education Fund.

The Mahtra school project to introduce Montessori methods will take place over two phases, the first, November 2024-August 2026, will involve teacher hiring and training, the latter provided free of charge and covered by the Good Deed Education Fund and the City of Tallinn, and the second phase scheduled for either September 2026 or 2027 will involve the actual opening.

The timing will depend on interest and uptake including of teachers, the city government said.

Teachers will be required to complete internationally recognized training with the Association Montessori Internationale (AMI).

Founded in the early 20th century by Italian educator Maria Montessori (1870-1952), the method of education that bears her name involves children's natural interests and activities being more the focus than formal teaching methods. A Montessori classroom places an emphasis on hands-on learning and developing real-world skills.

Critics of the methodology say students may struggle to adapt to a more structured and less self-directed learning environment.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!