X!

First ever Montessori class set to open in Tallinn municipal school

News
The Mahtra Basic School (Põhikool).
The Mahtra Basic School (Põhikool). Source: Anton Karavajev/Google Maps
News

The City of Tallinn is to open the first municipal school class in the capital to use the Montessori methodology.

The Mahtra basic school (Põhikool) in Lasnamäe is to become the first municipal school in Tallinn to provide Montessori pedagogy, alongside regular teaching methods.

Up to now in the capital it had been confined to private schools and kindergartens.

Mahtra school principal Edgar Roditšenko said: "Research published in The Montessori Life Journal highlights that the child-centered Montessori approach to language immersion fosters more intuitive and natural second-language learning compared to traditional classroom methods."

"Children are driven by curiosity rather than external pressures," Roditšenko went on, via a press release.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) said opening a Montessori class in Tallinn represents a significant milestone. "Incorporating various research-based methodologies enriches our educational landscape," Jašin added.

Numerous scientific studies support the effectiveness of Montessori pedagogy in enhancing learning outcomes, Roditšenko said, while Jaanika Müürsepp, a representative of the Estonian Montessori Association, said the should be more widely implemented in mainstream schooling, as it "promotes exactly the kind of values we aim to develop in today's schools—encouraging students to be independent and self-aware."

Müürsepp added lesson planning and delivery must focus on developing learners' self-regulation skills and supporting their intrinsic motivation., while collaboration with the City of Tallinn and Mahtra school was" incredibly important in providing educational choices to both families and teachers.

Jašin said the city of Tallinn was "delighted" to see schools initiating projects which expand educational opportunities for children and is fully ready to support these initiatives and to work with partners like the Estonian Montessori Institute and the Good Deed Education Fund.

The Mahtra school project to introduce Montessori methods will take place over two phases, the first, November 2024-August 2026, will involve teacher hiring and training, the latter provided free of charge and covered by the Good Deed Education Fund and the City of Tallinn, and the second phase scheduled for either September 2026 or 2027 will involve the actual opening.

The timing will depend on interest and uptake including of teachers, the city government said. 

Teachers will be required to complete internationally recognized training with the Association Montessori Internationale (AMI).

Founded in the early 20th century by Italian educator Maria Montessori (1870-1952), the method of education that bears her name involves children's natural interests and activities being more the focus than formal teaching methods. A Montessori classroom places an emphasis on hands-on learning and developing real-world skills.

Critics of the methodology say students may struggle to adapt to a more structured and less self-directed learning environment.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:12

Narva mayor, culture minister take opposing sides in Narva Museum dispute

14:02

Interior ministry unhappy with MPEÕK's statute changes

13:38

Up to 150 anti-noise support grants available for 3,000 Nursipalu-affected homes

13:02

Flight of state agencies a big concern in Põlva, other Estonian small towns

12:24

Scientists seeking expert to study leatherback turtle found on Estonian beach

11:53

PACE Estonian delegation chair: Fate of Ukrainian children an urgent crisis

11:28

First ever Montessori class set to open in Tallinn municipal school

10:55

SDE, Eesti 200 scratching heads over climate ministry's wind energy plan

10:49

SKA to change monthly pension payout date starting next year

10:20

Industrial production continues on downward trend

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

03.10

Government mulls tripling immigration quota

02.10

Estonia's most popular snack celebrates 75 years on sale

03.10

Tallinn hosts first conference, fair for residents with migrant backgrounds

30.09

Ukraine launches uResidency program following Estonia's example

30.09

Estonia's police auctions contain surprising objects

08:46

Minister on planned government economic meetings: The free market era is over

02.10

Tallinn Airport likely to introduce airline security fee

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo